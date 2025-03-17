 Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor Family of La enstools Nii Adjetey Mowaamo I Development Chief

The Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor Family of La Nmati Kone Adu We have enstooled Nii Adjetey Mowaamo I as Development Chief, to help promote the agenda of the area.

Nii Mowaamo 1, a Chinese national who has naturalised as Ghanaian, was known in private life as Liu Nana Yaw. He was enstooled and confirmed on Feb­ruary 25 at a colourful ceremony at La, a suburb of Accra, a state­ment issued by the family, signed by Ataa Anang Omanye, Head of the Family, copied the Ghanaian Times disclosed.

The La State Agbaafoiatse, Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor, present­ed a certificate of recognition to the newly crowned Development Chief after he was taking through the rituals.

The event was attended by Family Heads of La Nmati Kone Adu We, Asafoatse, Manye (Queen mother) Gyaasetse and friends.

The newly crowned Devel­opment Chief, a businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been living in Ghana over three decades and demonstrated commitment to the development agenda of Ghana.

He is the Vice-Chairman of the Ghana-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

“We, the family heads of Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor family do hereby solemnly confirmed that Nii Mowaamo is our newly crowned Development Chief,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Nii Mowaamo I is a develop­ment-oriented person and has the people of the area at heart and had demonstrated commitment to help bring development to the area.

Nii Laryea Boye Ania, Secretary and Assistant Family Head of the Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor family told the Ghanaian Times that Nii Mowaamo had helped a lot of people in terms of education, en­trepreneurial skills development, and initiated many development projects for some needy commu­nities in parts of the country.

“Our attention was drawn to him, we realised he is develop­ment-oriented person, so we approached him to come and help with the development agenda of our area, because we realise that his development agenda aligns with our vision,” Nii Ania underlined.

“We want him to bring busi­ness opportunities, create jobs for our teeming unemployed youth, we have the land, we need the resources to help us develop the area,” the secretary added.

