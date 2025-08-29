OIC commends President Tebboune’s efforts in backing Palestinian cause

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), during its extraordinary session held Monday, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has commended the efforts of the President of the Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in supporting the Palestinian cause.

The resolution concluding this emergency meeting, focused on Palestinian devel­opments, expressed “support for Algeria’s significant and valued efforts under Presi­dent Tebboune’s leadership, as part of its non-perma­nent UN Security Council membership and presidency to advance Islamic causes generally and the Palestinian cause specifically.”

The resolution also called for backing Algeria’s efforts, alongside other Islamic countries currently serving as non-permanent Security Council members, to ur­gently mobilise the Council and push it to shoulder its UN Charter responsibilities, particularly by taking “imme­diate, concrete steps to halt Gaza’s re-occupation plan.

And to end the genocidal war against the Palestinian people and ensure immedi­ate, sustained humanitarian aid access across the entire Strip, especially following the UN’s official famine declara­tion. —Algeria Press service