Okyeame Kwame amed brand ambassador for Ghacem Super Strong Waterproof cement

Veteran Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has signed a major brand ambassadorial deal with Ghacem.

The “Rap Doctor” was unveiled as the face of Ghacem’s new premium product, Super Strong Waterproof Cement, at a ceremony held at the Ghacem Tema Factory on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Under the deal, Okyeame Kwame will lead promotion of the waterproof cement, which is designed to block moisture and prevent dampness in walls. The product targets homeowners and contractors dealing with Ghana’s humid climate and rainy seasons.

High-ranking Ghacem executives attended the signing. They included Managing Director Dr. Frank Huber, Commercial Director Mr. Kwasi Kyere, and Marketing & PR Lead Frank Antwi Agyapong.

Okyeame Kwame arrived at the event with his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, and their two children, making it a family affair as he begins his new role with the cement giant.

The partnership adds to Okyeame Kwame’s growing portfolio of brand deals, positioning him as one of Ghana’s most trusted celebrity endorsers.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme