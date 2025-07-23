Olympic champion Zheng withdraws from U.S. Open after elbow surgery

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as she recovers from right elbow surgery, tournament organisers announced Monday.

The world number six revealed last week on Instagram that she has been struggling with “persistent pain” in her right elbow, which affected her performance during both training and matches.

After exploring various treatments with little success, Zheng decided to undergo arthroscopic surgery following consultations with elbow specialists and her support team.

She has since announced she will be taking a short break from competition to focus on her recovery.

The 22-year-old Chinese star enjoyed a remarkable run last year, capturing gold at the Paris Olympics and reaching the final of the 2024 Australian Open.

However, her momentum was halted at Wimbledon this year, where she was eliminated in the first round by Czech player Katerina Siniakova earlier in July.

With Zheng’s withdrawal, France’s Leolia Jeanjean will move into the main draw of the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam of the season, which begins with main draw action on August 24 in New York.-Reuters