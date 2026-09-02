Open burning of household waste is exposing Ghanaians to harmful pollutants and increasing their risk of respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, the Municipal Health Director of La-Dadekotopon, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, has warned.

She said vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children and people with underlying health conditions, were particularly at risk and urged the public to dispose of waste through appropriate channels instead of resorting to open burning.

“The fact that you are openly burning your waste because the waste management companies haven’t come for it and you think you are doing something good, you are not being kind to yourself or your neighbour,” she said.

“We must remember that when waste is burned, the smoke does not remain where the fire is. It is part of the air we all breathe in.

“These exposures can harm others, especially people who are immunocompromised, contribute to coughing, difficulty in breathing and cardiovascular problems, making their situation worse,” Dr Prempeh cautioned.

She was speaking at a community engagement on air pollution exposure and its health impacts at La in the La-Dadekotopon Municipality in Accra yesterday.

The engagement formed part of a two-year campaign dubbed: “Healthy Lungs, Healthy Life”, being implemented by the non-governmental organisation, Infinity 970, in partnership with Breathe Cities, to sensitise residents across Accra to the dangers of air pollution and open waste burning.

Dr Prempeh called for collective action to enforce environmental bylaws against open waste burning, describing the practice as a growing public health challenge.

“Clean air is essential for good health and protecting it is a shared responsibility,” she mentioned.

The Portfolio Manager at Breathe Cities, Dr Elvis Kyere-Gyeabour, said air pollution levels in Ghana were estimated to be about five times higher than the levels recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said open waste burning was one of the major sources of air pollution in Accra, alongside vehicle emissions, household energy use, industrial activities and road dust.

Dr Kyere-Gyeabour called on residents to demand cleaner air and support the enforcement of existing bylaws against open burning.

As part of the campaign, a toll-free number, 0579724072, was launched for residents to report concerns about air pollution and open waste burning.

Some community members were also appointed as air pollution ambassadors to educate residents on the health dangers of open burning and report persistent offenders to the appropriate authorities. END

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH

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