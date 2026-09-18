NIA marks Identity Day with float and mass registration in Accra

The National Identification Authority (NIA) on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, organised a public education float and special mass registration exercise in Accra as part of activities marking this year’s Identity Day celebration and its 20th anniversary.

The exercise was aimed at raising awareness of its identification services and bringing registration opportunities closer to the public.

The float, which involved members of the Authority, began at the NIA Head Office, through the principal streets of Shiashie, Accra Mall and ended at the Legon Business School.

During the float, NIA officials sensitised the public on the services offered by the Authority, the locations of its district, premium and prestige centres, and the applicable fees for its various identification services.

After the float, the Authority conducted a special mass registration exercise at the Legon Business School, providing the school community with the opportunity to register and access NIA services.

The NIA said the float highlighted its commitment to promoting public awareness and ensuring that residents have access to essential identification services.

To climax the ID Day celebration, the Authority will host an inter-agency sports competition at the Legon Sports Stadium on Saturday.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme