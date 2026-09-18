Minority demands answers over Thomas Partey’s denied entry to Canada for World Cup opener

The Minority in Parliament is demanding answers from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation over reports that Thomas Partey was denied entry into Canada for Ghana’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Panama.

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Youth, Sports and Culture Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, said the issue goes beyond the player’s personal legal situation.

“This is not about determining Mr Partey’s guilt or innocence. He is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” he said.

“Our concern is whether the GFA and the Ministry carried out the necessary administrative and legal due diligence,” Assafuah stated.

He concluded by adding, “What did they know, when did they know it, and what steps did they take before including Partey in Ghana’s final World Cup arrangements?”

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme