KoKMA tackles open urination with new Tudu facility

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has inaugurated a new sanitation facility at Tudu in Accra to improve access to public sanitation services and help curb open urination in the area.

The facility, developed by St. Philips Enterprise, comprises 17 toilet seats and a bathhouse and is expected to ease pressure on existing sanitation facilities in Tudu and surrounding communities.

Speaking at the inauguration in Accra yesterday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of KoKMA, Alfred Allotey-Gaisie, said collaboration between the government and the private sector was essential to providing sanitation facilities in communities where public infrastructure was inadequate.

He said the absence of adequate toilet facilities in some areas contributed to indiscriminate urination and other sanitation challenges.

Mr Allotey-Gaisie said the newly constructed facility demonstrated the positive impact private initiatives could have on communities when properly planned and supported.

He noted that the standards of sanitation facilities in other parts of the world showed that Ghana could also provide quality facilities if the necessary resources and partnerships were mobilised.

The MCE described the project as an initiative that could be replicated in other communities to improve sanitation and public health.

He said the facility would not only serve residents of Tudu and its immediate surroundings but also contribute to improving sanitation standards across the municipality.

Mr Allotey-Gaisie commended the developers for bringing the project to the community and expressed the hope that similar facilities would be established in other parts of the municipality.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of St. Philips Enterprise, Philip Danquah, said the initiative was aimed at creating a cleaner and healthier environment for residents.

He said sanitation was particularly important to him, recalling that the sanitation situation in the area was poor when he first settled there.

According to Mr Danquah, the situation motivated him to take steps to address the sanitation challenges in the community.

He said improving sanitation was not only about keeping the surroundings clean but also about promoting the well-being of people in the community.

Mr Danquah said given another opportunity, he would build on the progress made and undertake more initiatives to improve sanitation and other aspects of community development.

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG AND JESSIE PRINCESS DUAH

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