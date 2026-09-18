Man arrested in Ashaiman for allegedly posing as soldier and extorting money

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly posing as a soldier and extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public at Ashaiman.

The suspect, identified as Bright Atsu Kudiabor, was arrested by the Ashaiman Police on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at about 7:00 a.m.

According to the Police, he was arrested at an area known as “I Shall Return”, where he was allegedly parading himself as a soldier and demanding money from people.

The Police said Kudiabor, who is an ex-convict, was initially arrested by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service in Ashaiman with assistance from other members of the public.

A search conducted on him after he was handed over to the Police reportedly led to the recovery of a set of military camouflage uniform.

The suspect is currently in Police custody and assisting with investigations.

The Tema Regional Police Command said he would be processed for court after investigations are completed.

The Police urged the public to remain vigilant and report anyone who falsely presents themselves as a soldier or a member of another security agency to deceive or extort money from the public.

By: Jacob Aggrey