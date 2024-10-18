Oriental China Mall opens in Kasoa

The President of Northern East China General Chamber of Com­merce in Ghana, Mr Yan Liquan, has reiterated China’s commit­ment to creating more jobs for Ghanaians through investments in different ventures.

He said more Chinese compa­nies operating in diverse sectors of the Ghanaian economy had employed more than 10,000 youth in the past few years.

Mr Liquan, who is also the pres­ident of Ghana Chinese Entrepre­neurs Association, was speaking at the opening of Oriental China Mall in Kasoa on Wednesday.

According to him, Chinese businesses in Ghana played a key role in poverty alleviation, as they provided jobs to graduates through training and mentoring.

He mentioned that Chinese companies produced good quality products that met the standards of Ghanaian households.

For his part, Mr Yang Zhen Bin, the Director of Oriental China Mall, expressed his profound grati­tude to the government of Ghana.

He said: “Here at Shandong New Line Supply Chain Company Ltd, we have a professional team with rich supply chain manage­ment and win-win cooperation experience.”

At present, he said, the compa­ny has successfully opened up in several branches in Asia and South East Asia which includes, Kazakh­stan, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Indonesia in Surabaya Province.

Mr Bin further noted that Oriental China would serve the interest of its customers by supplying quality and affordable products, adding that the company was committed to operating within the company confines of Ghana­ian laws.

“Looking ahead, we will pursue win-win cooperation. The busi­ness concept is to continuously optimise and expand the supply area, and expand the partners. Oriental China mall, we will open as a new starting point, join hands with industry colleagues in Ghana to create a new chapter,” Mr Bin noted.

Mr Bin said Ghana was a pre­ferred business destination in West Africa and urged his compatriots to invest in Ghana

BY MALIK SULLEMANA