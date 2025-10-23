OSP moves for in-camera hearing on Charles Bissue bribery trial

STATE prosecutors will on October 29 move a motion before the High Court in Accra for an in-camera hearing to take the testimony of their first witness, an undercover journalist, in the case against Charles Cromwell Nanabayin Onuawonto Bissue, former Secretary to the now-disbanded Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Consequently, the court has directed that the trial will commence on January 12, 2026, and continue throughout that month.

Bissue and two others are standing trial for allegedly receiving bribes and illicit gifts to fast-track the issuance of a mining concession sticker for an unlicensed company.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Bissue used his position as IMCIM Secretary for private gain by receiving a GH¢35,000 bribe from one Benjamin Adjapong to help renew an expired mining licence for ORR Resources Limited.

The OSP said the renewal was done by circumventing IMCIM procedures, including verification of documents and acquisition of permits.

The case arises from an undercover exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his firm, Tiger Eye P.I., on corruption in the fight against illegal mining.

Also charged is Andy Thomas Owusu, accused of facilitating the payment and pocketing GH¢15,000 from the alleged bribe. He faces counts of corruption of a public officer and accepting bribes to influence a public officer.

The OSP alleged that Owusu demanded GH¢100,000 from Adjapong to influence Bissue in the verification and renewal process, but the amount was later reduced to GH¢40,000, with Bissue receiving GH¢35,000 and Owusu GH¢15,000.

The payments, according to the OSP, led to the unlawful issuance of a mining sticker and permits to ORR Resources Limited, falsely indicating that the company had met all legal requirements to resume mining operations, the OSP added.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

