 Oti REGSEC bans festivals at Nkwanta traditional areas

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadzo Gyapong, has called on the chiefs of Challa, Adele and Akyode tradi­tional areas involved in the conflict at Nkwanta, to strictly adhere to the directives of the Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) which banned all festival celebrations in the traditional areas.

Mr Gyapong explained that the directive formed part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen existing security in the region, and Nkwanta Municipality in particu­lar, to foster deeper collaboration among stakeholders in the quest to bring the conflict to an end, and promote peace at Nkwanta and its surrounding communities.

Addressing the chiefs and elders of the three traditional areas in the Nkwanta conflict at a REGSEC meeting in Dambai, the Regional Minister said the directive became necessary as part of security measures put in place to resolve the conflict, which was affecting development.

Mr Gyapong further stated that the REGSEC was initiating strate­gies to ensure public safety, harmo­ny and urged all the chiefs in the Nkwanta –South Municipality to cooperate fully with REGSEC to work towards a lasting resolution of the conflict.

The Regional Minster also said he was encouraged by the unani­mous acceptance of the embargo on celebration of festivals by the chiefs present at the meeting, stressing that with the commit­ment and willingness of the chiefs to embrace peace moves showed that the conflict would soon be over.

According to him, the assur­ance by the chiefs and elders to support and obey the directives of the REGSEC peace ingenu­ities was a positive signal that the stakeholders in the conflict were prepared to pave the way for peace, and development in the municipality.

Additionally, the Minster reaf­firmed his untiring commitment to ensuring that peace returned to Nkwanta, saying the REGSEC would also engage the youth and other relevant groups within the municipality to restore the much needed peace to the area.

Mr Gyapong observed that peace building should be regard­ed as a shared responsibility, and said ‘’I am confident that through unity, dialogue, and mutual respect, we will restore calm and stability to Nkwanta for the bene­fit all,’’ He indicated.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, DAMBAI 2