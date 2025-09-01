Over 45 business leaders honoured at 2025 National Governance & Business Leadership Awards

More than 45 business leaders have been recognised for excellence at the 5th National Governance & Business Leadership Awards (NGBLA 2025), held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The awards, themed “Transforming Ghana through Visionary Governance and Enterprise Excellence,” celebrated innovation, transparency, and enterprise growth across banking, insurance, manufacturing, hospitality, and technology.

Notable winners included OmniBSIC Bank, FirstBank Ghana, Guinness Ghana, Vanguard Assurance, Ghana Link Network Services, B5 Plus Limited, and the Accra Marriott Hotel.

Distinguished individuals such as Irene Baaba Hagan, Board Chair of GTBank Ghana, and Dr. Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong of the African Agribusiness Consortium were also honoured for their leadership contributions.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo stressed the need for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector to build resilient institutions, attract investment, and create sustainable growth.

She linked the awards to President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of a 24-hour economy, describing it as a bold plan to generate jobs and boost productivity through technology and innovation.

Chief Executive Officer of the Governance and Business Boardroom, Richmond Anim Damoah, said the awards were designed to set benchmarks for excellence across sectors, including legal practice, human resources, and investor relations.

He urged corporate leaders to embrace integrity, innovation, and accountability despite challenges such as currency instability.

Award winner Irene Baaba Hagan, who received the Visionary Woman Board Chair Award, called for stronger regulatory support for banks, stressing that transparency and ethical practices were key to restoring trust in the financial sector.

She also encouraged young women to take up leadership roles to improve gender diversity and drive inclusive growth.

The ceremony was held alongside the 3rd Future Workplace Awards Africa 2025, General Counsel & Corporate Legal Leadership Awards Africa 2025, Women Board of Directors Awards, and Investor Relations Awards 2025.

It brought together policymakers, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and industry players to promote excellence in governance and enterprise leadership.

By: Jacob Aggrey