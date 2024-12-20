Parliament gets new Clerk

Parliament has appoint­ed Emmanuel Ahumah Djietror as the Clerk of the House.

Mr Djietror’s appointment was confirmed at an ex­tra-ordinary meeting of the Parliamentary Service Board in November this year.

He is one of three Clerks who applied for the top job with the current Clerk, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah being due for retirement in February 2025.

With Mr Nsiah set to proceed on leave on December 31, 2024 pending his re­tirement, Mr Djietror’s tenure kicks in on January 1, 2025.

An experienced lawyer, Mr Djietror is one of the longest serving procedural Clerks the House has had.

Having served as the Clerk at Table of the House, Mr Djietror has also served as the Clerk to various Committees of Parlia­ment.

They include the Committee on Consti­tutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the Business Committee, Committee on Judiciary as well as Committee on Foreign Affairs.

One of Mr Djietrior’s early tasks would be to oversee the election of the Speaker of the ninth Parliament on January 7, 2025.

Touted as the most experienced proce­dural Clerk and the longest serving Clerk at Table, Mr Djietror’s experience would be brought to bear on the running of Par­liament and the management of the Parlia­mentary Service which he would head.

His appointment is expected to be communicated to the House today Friday, December 20, 2024 by the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin before the House adjourned sine die for the Christ­mas festivities

BY TIMES REPORTER