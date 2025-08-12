Parliament Opens Book of Condolence for Victims of Helicopter Crash

Parliament has announced the opening of a Book of Condolence to honour eight Ghanaians who died in a recent helicopter crash.

In a statement issued in Accra, Parliament said the gesture would allow members of the public, State Officials, and Members of Parliament to share their sympathies and pay tribute to the deceased.

The statement noted that among the victims were two Ministers of State, technocrats, and service personnel who served the nation with dedication.

The statement added that the Book of Condolence is located in the foyer of Parliament House and will be open from Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

It added that Members of Parliament, staff of the Parliamentary Service, and the general public were invited to visit and express their condolences. Parliament said it stands with the nation in mourning and is praying for comfort, strength, and peace for the bereaved families.

By: Jacob Aggrey