Pastor allegedly beheads wife, commits suicide

A 50-year-old pastor has allegedly beheaded his 46-year-old wife on a cassava farm at Trabuom in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Victor Appiah, founder of End Time Rapture Family Church, reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison after killing his wife, Akua Emelia, the mother of eight children, last Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses and family members, the married couple had a history of domestic disputes, and Akua temporarily left the marriage.

However, Appiah, convinced the wife to return to her matri­monial home, only to sever her head with a machete.

The woman’s brother, Kofi Bonsu, revealed that Appiah asked Akua to harvest cassava on a nearby farm.

Bonsu said the suspect allegedly ambushed Akua on the farm and beheaded her with a machete.

“My sister had left her hus­band due to misunderstanding, but he convinced her to return.

Little did we know it was a trap,” the brother revealed.

After committing the heinous crime, Appiah reportedly called Akua’s mother to inform her of the gruesome act, asking her family to retrieve the body.

In a shocking turn of events, Appiah took his life by drinking poison.

The police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

Residents of Trabuom said they were reeling in shock, de­scribing Appiah as a respected community leader and pastor.

“This is unbelievable. Pastor Victor was always preaching about love and forgiveness. We never suspected he was capable of such evil,” said a resident. – myjoyonline.com