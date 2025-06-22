Photo Story:  Ghana IATF2025 Business Roadshow

The event, that focused on promoting intra-African trade brought together government officials, the trade community, including businesses, investors, and executives from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

It is one of the roadshows held across the continent, ahead of the fourth edition of Africa’s premier trade and investment event, Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), scheduled to take place in Algiers, Algeria, from 4 – 10 September 2025.

Ghana is fast-tracking the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area to unlock new opportunities for Ghanaian businesses across Africa by moving beyond commodity-based trade towards value addition for its traditional exports such as gold, oil and cocoa.