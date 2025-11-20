Police addresses technical issues in 2025 recruitment process

The Ghana Police Service has announced that technical problems reported on its e-recruitment platform are receiving urgent attention.

The Service explained that many applicants taking part in the 2025 recruitment exercise have experienced delays with PINs, serial numbers, OTPs and other system responses.

According to the Police, all complaints received through official emails and support lines have been recorded and forwarded for quick action.

They revealed that the support Team remains on duty around the clock to assist applicants.

The Police encouraged anyone facing difficulties to contact the technical team for help.

The Service assured the public that it remains committed to a transparent, efficient and user-friendly recruitment process.

By: Jacob Aggrey