Police Arrest Alleged Nigerian Fugitive in Akwatia

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old Nigerian national, Victor Benjamin Fejemirokum, who is wanted by the Nigerian Police for allegedly killing a woman and her daughter in Nigeria.

The Police said the arrest followed a viral video circulating online, which alleged that the suspect had abducted and killed a woman who worked with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and her daughter in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the Command, the suspect fled to Ghana to avoid arrest and was being sheltered by friends at Akyem Wenchi, a suburb of Akwatia.

The Police explained that upon receiving intelligence that he was hiding in a house in the area, they quickly deployed an intelligence-led operation to pick him up.

The Police added that the suspect is currently in custody, and efforts are underway to hand him over to the Nigerian authorities.

The Command is urging the public to report any suspicious persons or movements in their communities to help prevent crime.

It assured residents that it will continue to carry out sustained operations to tackle criminal activities within the region.

By: Jacob Aggrey