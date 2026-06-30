Police arrest four suspected drug peddlers, recover firearm, narcotic substances in Mankranso operation

The Mankranso District Police Command has arrested four (4) suspected drug peddlers during an intelligence-led operation conducted at identified locations within Kunsu Township in the Ashanti Region.

The operation, which took place in the early hours of Friday, 26h June 2026, forms part of the Police Service’s sustained efforts to clamp down on the trafficking and peddling of illicit drugs and other related criminal activities within the district.

The suspects, identified as Issaka Musah, 22, Amankwah Emmanuel, 25, Kwame Boateng, 32, and Appiah Prince, 23, were arrested during the operation.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally manufactured pistol loaded with two BB rounds of ammunition, quantities of suspected tramadol, red capsules, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a whitish powdery substance wrapped in paper suspected to be cocaine, and an amount of GHc5,647.40, believed to be proceeds from the alleged illicit trade.

During preliminary investigations, the suspects allegedly admitted ownership of he recovered exhibits.

They are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations and will be put before the court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Ghana Police Service says they remain resolute in its fight against drug-related offences and organised crime.

They also urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police by providing timely and credible information to help identify and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activities