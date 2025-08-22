Police arrest man for killing younger brother in Sekondi

The Police in the Western Region have arrested a man for allegedly killing his younger brother at Manpong-Pepease, a suburb of Sekondi.

The suspect, Anthony Acquah, is said to have stabbed his 17-year-old brother, Francis Mensah, to death during a misunderstanding on Saturday, 16th August 2025.

According to the police, Acquah went into hiding after the incident.

He was, however, arrested on Wednesday, 20th August 2025, at his hideout in Kojokrom, near Sekondi, following intelligence reports.

The Western Regional Police Command said the suspect is currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

By: Jacob Aggrey