Police arrest suspects seen in viral video abusing 2 women

Ten suspects captured in a viral video physically harassing and abusing two young women at Dawuranpong in the Central Region have been arrested. The arrests were made by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, a police brief said on Wednesday.

The statement disclosed that three of the suspects—Eric Donkor, also known as Killer Block, 32; Yaw Gyimah, 29; and Edmond Nartey, 24—were among those seen in the video abusing the women by cutting through their scalp with a sharp razor.

One suspect, known as Tawiah Awaga, who was also seen cutting one of the women’s scalps, remains at large.

Seven other suspects—Steven Amu, 24; Farouk Balas, 18; Mensah Bernard, 18; Adu Baggeo, 23; Bismark Nyarko, 30; Akwesi Poku George, 18; and Oteng Alfred, 23—were also arrested for playing various roles in aiding and abetting the commission of the offence.

The Police Administration said it was making the necessary efforts to provide the victims with the support they needed.

