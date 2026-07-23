Police arrest two suspects after intercepting suspected narcotic drugs at Asawase Market

The Manhyia District Police Command has arrested two men after intercepting what is suspected to be narcotic drugs hidden in fertilizer sacks at the Asawase Market in Kumasi.

According to a statement issued by the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the operation was carried out on July 21, 2026, following intelligence that suspected narcotic drugs were being transported in sacks disguised as fertilizer.

The police identified the suspects as 37 year old Osman Bassein and 38 year old Mohammed Abdul-Razak.

The statement explained that a team led by the Manhyia District Commander, with officers from the Manhyia Divisional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Zongo Police Station, moved to the market and arrested the two suspects.

It said a search, conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, led to the retrieval of 13 fertilizer sacks.

According to the police, the sacks contained second hand clothing that had been used to conceal 100 compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The police said the suspected drugs were photographed at the scene in line with evidence collection procedures before being secured for forensic examination.

According to the statement, the two suspects remain in police custody and are assisting with investigations. It added that they will be processed in accordance with the law, depending on the outcome of the investigations.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command commended members of the public for providing information that led to the operation and urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activities through the police emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 112.

By: Jacob Aggrey