GoldBod begins enforcement of receipts for gold transactions

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has started nationwide enforcement of the mandatory use of GoldBod receipts by all licensed buyers in gold trading.

According to the Board, licensed aggregators, self-financed aggregators, Tier 1, and Tier 2 buyers are now required to issue GoldBod receipts for every transaction.

In a statement, the board explained that the receipts were a key condition for the validity of gold purchases and sales.

It added that to ensure compliance, GoldBod had deployed its Taskforce and Field Inspectors across the country.

It stated that licensed buyers were expected to make their receipt booklets available for checks and to cooperate fully with inspection teams.

GoldBod advised small-scale miners and gold traders to always demand GoldBod receipts when selling to licensed buyers.

The Board warned that failure by buyers to issue receipts is a serious offence that could lead to sanctions, including suspension or revocation of licenses.

The Board added that licensed buyers who need receipt booklets should contact its License and Regulatory Unit for support.

GoldBod thanked licensed buyers for their cooperation so far and said transparency in the sector would help strengthen Ghana’s gold trade for the benefit of all stakeholders.

By: Jacob Aggrey