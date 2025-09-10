 Police arrests man who bit off wife’s ear

A man, Emmanuel Addai, who allegedly ‘chewed’ off his wife’s ear in a domestic violence incident in Dambai, has been arrested and given bail.

However, the suspect was instructed to report to the police station on Thursday for further investigations.

The incident occurred at ‘Banka’, a community in Dam­bai township, after Mr Addai returned from a funeral at “Wonkayaw,” and attacked his wife, Madam Cecilia Fordjour, while she was preparing food to serve him.

A police source told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the suspect would be arraigned before the Jasikan Circuit Court soon.

On September 5, Madam Fordjour had her ear bitten off by the husband during a scuffle.

The victim received medi­cal attention, but unfortunately her ear could not be reattached due to the delay in reaching the hospital.

The police are continuing their investigation. —GNA