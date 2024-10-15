Police commence investigations into East Legon road crash

passengers raised concern amid heated argument over the over­crowded condition in the vehicle, which distracted the driver and contributed to the fatal crash.

This comes barely two days after six people were killed and several others injured when a Mer­cedes Benz sprinter-AS 6413-16 collided with a Hyundai VIP bus with registration number AC 1550-17, at Atwidie, near Juaso in the Asante Akim South of Ashanti.

One passenger in the VIP bus and five from the Sprinter were killed in the accident, according to a police source.

Fifty-three passengers onboard the VIP bus were rescued unhurt by the Ghana National Fire Service team.

The Sprinter Benz, transport­ing tomatoes, was completely destroyed, while the Hyundai VIP bus was partial damage as a result of the road crash.

THE police has commenced investigations into the road crash at East Legon, in Accra, last Saturday, which resulted in the death of two females.

According to police prelimi­nary investigations the suspected driver, identified as Salifu Amoako, rammed his vehicle into another ve­hicle on Dzanie Ashie Street at East Legon, and both vehicles caught fire and burnt beyond recognition.

According to a press statement issued by the Police Public Affairs, posted on their facebook account, the suspected driver and other surviving victims were currently receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, one of the surviv­ing victims has since been treated and discharged, and the bodies of the two females have been deposit­ed at the morgue for autopsy.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the names of the deceased were Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boateng, both twelve years old.

It would be recalled in the Ghanaian Times in its October 14, 2024, edition, reported of collision, involving a 4×4 Acura vehicle with registration number GR 2542-23 and a Jaguar SUV vehicle, resulting in flames that burnt two woman beyond recognition.

At about 5:00 p.m, information received by the police at the Airport Division indicated that there had been a crash at Mensah Wood Avenue/East Legon involving the two vehicles.

The police proceeded to Mensah Wood Avenue near Tender Sprout School and saw a 4×4 vehi­cle and a Jaguar SUV vehicle with­out a registration number in flames with two passengers trapped in the rear seat of the Acura vehicle.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, and together with the police and bystanders, they were able to put off the fire, and removed the charred bodies of the two female occupants trapped inside the Acura SUV vehicle and conveyed them to the morgue.

Information gathered at the scene indicated that four male occupants, including the driver on board the 4×4 Jaguar vehicle, were earlier rescued and taken to a medical facility.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the driver in charge of the 4×4 Acura vehicle, who was heading towards Mensah Wood avenue, ran into the Jaguar 4×4 vehicle which was been driven by unknown driver, who was from Bawaleshie direction towards Shi­ashie on the same Mensah Wood stretch.

The impact moved both vehicles into the fence wall of a nearby house collapsing it, and the two vehicles were burnt beyond recognition.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI