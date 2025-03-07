 Police hospital undertakes mass burial March 28

The Ghana Police Hos­pital management says it will carry out a mass burial of approximately 200 unclaimed and unknown bod­ies, currently deposited in its mortuary in Accra, on March 28, this year.

This is to decongest the fa­cility and improve storage con­ditions for fresh admissions.

A statement signed by the Medical Director of the Police Hospital, Commis­sioner of Police (COP) Dr Samuel Otu-Nyarko, copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, appealed to the general public, especially family members of cases of missing persons to contact the patholo­gy department of the hospi­tal to identify and claim any deceased family member before Friday, March 28.

The statement has advised the public on the importance of ensuring that personal iden­tification documents were kept up to date to help prevent in­dividuals from being classified as unknown in the unfortunate event of their passing.

“While, we are deeply saddened by this mass burial, we believe that this serves as a reminder to all of us about the importance of securing our identification and taking necessary precautions for our safety,” COP Dr Otu-Nyarko, advised.

He urged the general public “to heed these message, and help ensure that no one else meets such unfortunate end as an unknown, nameless body.”

The Police Hospital, it is recalled, on February 25 this year, carried out similar mass burial for seven unclaimed bodies that had been deposit at the Very Important Personality (VIP) mortuary for 20 months at Bogoso in the Western Region.

The bodies included indi­viduals who were victims of vehicle accidents, abandoned remains and individuals who died of crime related injuries.

This was despite the numer­ous attempts by the police at Bogoso to locate next of kin of the deceased.

BY TIMES REPORTER