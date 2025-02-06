Policeman remanded, faces murder charges

Police Inspector Eric Agyemang Duah Owusu has been remanded in police custody by the Sunyani District Court ‘B’ in connection with the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club (FC).

Frimpong was stabbed to death on Sunday, when the Nsoatreman FC hosted Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC for the Ghana Premier League match, at the Professor Amoah Koromansah II stadium, at Nsoatre, the Bono Region.

Owusu and two other sus­pects, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, former minister of Employ­ment and Labour Relations, and the owner and financier of the Nsoatreman FC, and Joseph Kyeremeh, popularly known as ‘santos’, in the football fraternity, appeared before the court on Tuesday.

They were to re-appear on Monday February 17, 2025.

When the case was heard, the prosecution, Inspector Alexander Oppong, told the court that the suspects were involved in the murder of the deceased.

He added that a search conducted in the Owusu’s room led to the retrieval of two dresses with suspected blood stains and an MP 23 pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

However, after prelimi­nary investigations, Mr Baf­four-Awuah, and Kyeremeh were charged with “abetment to commit crime, to wit murder.”

The court granted them GH¢500,000 bail each with three sureties, one to be justified.

As part of his bail condition, Baf­four-Awuah, also a for­mer Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West Constit­uency, cannot leave or travel outside the Sunyani Municipality without judicial approval.

They were also ordered to submit their passports to the court registry and report to the police everyday till the next ad­journment date.

