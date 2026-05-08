Police arrest man for allegedly dragging son with Quad Bike at North Legon

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his 16-year-old son at North Legon in Accra.

According to a statement issued by the Accra Regional Police Command on May 6, 2026, the suspect, identified as Eric Mante, allegedly tied his son to a quad motorbike and dragged him along a tarred road after confronting him over his behaviour.

Police said preliminary investigations showed that the incident occurred on May 3, 2026, after the teenager went out to play football with friends.

The statement explained that the suspect allegedly tied the victim to the quad bike and sped off with him near Adonai Church.

“In the process, the victim reportedly fell onto the tarred road and was dragged along the road, sustaining multiple injuries,” the police said.

According to the police, the victim’s cries for help attracted nearby residents, who intervened and stopped the suspect from continuing the assault.

The teenager sustained various injuries and was rushed to the Legon Hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.

During investigations, Eric Mante reportedly admitted to the act and told police that he acted out of anger over the boy’s behaviour.

The suspect has since been charged and put before court.

The Accra Regional Police Command condemned all forms of violence against children and urged parents and guardians to use lawful and non-violent ways of disciplining children.

Police encouraged the public to report cases of child abuse to the police and other relevant authorities.

By: Jacob Aggrey