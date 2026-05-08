Suspect arrested for threatening security personnel

The IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) in collaboration with the Police at Jacobu has arrested suspect Opoku Emmanuel for inciting violence and issuing threats in a viral video against Police and Military personnel.

In the said video, a masked man, later identified as suspect Opoku Emmanuel warned Police officers against attempting to arrest armed robbers and threatened to kill any officer who engaged him.

Suspect Opoku Emmanuel was arrested yesterday, May 7, 2026 at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region and is currently in Police custody and will be put before the court.