Powering rural healthcare: How Dream Renewables is transforming clinics in the Amenfi West District

In many rural communities across Ghana, access to reliable electricity remains a major challenge, particularly for healthcare facilities that depend on power to deliver essential services. For Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, the absence of electricity can mean the difference between life and death, especially during nighttime emergencies. It is this urgent gap that Dream Renewables is working to address.

Dream Renewables is a Ghana-based NGO committed to delivering affordable, sustainable energy solutions while building a skilled workforce in renewable energy. Through its work, the organisation is not only providing clean energy but also creating pathways for youth employment and sustainable community development.

Bringing light to healthcare: The six Clinics Project

In 2023, a news report by Joy News, revealed the daily struggles of nurses at the Jantuakrom CHPS compound, an off-grid community in the Amenfi West District of Ghana’s Western Region. The health facility which serves over five communities was operating without electricity. Nurses had to attend to patients at night using torchlights. One statement from the nurse-in-charge captured the gravity of the situation;

“We have no option but to rely on torchlight to deliver babies at night”

For Dream Renewables, this was more than a news item – it was a call to action.

Moved by the report, the organisation travelled to Juantuakrom to assess the situation first-hand. The reality confirmed what had been reported. The facility operated in complete darkness, and healthcare workers were delivering services under extremely difficult conditions. Conversations with staff revealed a consistent challenge: the absence of electricity was the single biggest barrier to effective healthcare delivery. From emergency care to maternal health services, every aspect of care was affected.

This moment became the foundation for what is now the Six Clinics Solar Electrification Project which is the organisation’s most recent impactful initiative in surrounding communities in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region.

The beneficiary clinics include; Juantuakrom, Moframfadwene, Wassa Brekum, Ohiampeanika, Aworabo and Mmrakrom. Together, these facilities serve an estimated population of over 10,000 people across more than 20 surrounding communities, acting as the first and often only point of healthcare access for many families.

Before the installations, all these clinics operated without dependable electricity. Health workers relied on torches, lanterns, makeshift lighting systems, making it difficult to attend to patients at night, store vaccines safely or carry out basic medical procedures. Today, that reality has changed. For many communities, this transformation is already improving healthcare delivery and patient confidence. With the introduction of solar power;

Clinics can operate effectively after dark

Essential medical equipment can be powered reliably

Vaccine storage conditions are improved

Healthcare workers can deliver safer and more efficient care

As one health worker shared;

“A community without light is like being blind. You can’t function properly.”

Community-centered approach

What sets Dream Renewables apart is its strong focus on community engagement and partnership. From the initial selection of CHPS compounds to installation and follow-up, the organisation works closely with key partners including District Health Directorates, Local Assemblies and community leaders. This collaborative approach ensures that each project directly meets the needs of the people it serves.

Community members are not just beneficiaries; they are active participants in the process. Local residents are trained and also supported with installations, providing them with hands-on skills. They are also the first point of call for system maintenance and performance monitoring.

Building skills, creating opportunities

Beyond infrastructure, Dream Renewables is also investing in people. The organisation runs practical training programmes in solar PV design and installation – equipping young people with hands-on technical skills. Trainees are trained in Solar PV design and installation and are also given opportunities for internships and employment within ongoing projects.

As one trainee noted:

“We didn’t just observe the work; we learned how to install and manage the system ourselves.”

Selected participants were awarded scholarships to attend Dream Renewables’ Certified Solar Technician Training Programme at its training centre in Kumasi, creating pathways for employment and long-term community impact. This dual approach combines energy access with skills development ensuring sustainability and local ownership.

A vision for stronger rural healthcare

As Ghana continues to pursue improved healthcare delivery and sustainable development, initiatives like this highlight the critical role renewable energy plays in strengthening frontline healthcare delivery. Through the Six(6) Clinics Project, Dream Renewables is helping to ensure that rural health facilities are no longer constrained by the absence of electricity but rather becoming more functional, reliable and accessible to the communities that depend on them.

Through these interventions, the organisation’s vision which is simple but power: no clinic should be left in the dark is fully expressed.

Partnerships and engagement

Dream Renewables welcomes partnerships with government institutions, development organisations, corporate bodies and individuals committed to advancing clean energy and improving healthcare delivery in Ghana.

For partnerships, support, or training opportunities, interested organisations are encouraged to engage with Dream Renewables through its official contact channels.

The writer is an Administrative Assistant, Dream Rewnewables

BY JUDITH AFIA KORSA

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