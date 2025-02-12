President inaugurates task force to realise 120-day promise

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated a 19-member task force to see to the realisation of his 120-day social contract with the Ghanaian people.

The President, in the run-up to the 2024 general election outlined a set of activities his government intends to undertake in his first 120 days in office.

Inaugurating the task force at the presidency in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said he intends to keep his promise to the people who gave him the overwhelming mandate.

“All of you are supposed to focus on your sectors and work so that we achieve all the targets that we set for ourselves in the 120-day plan,” the President charged.

“You have to work closely so that we can make sure that we are faithful to the mandate that the people of Ghana gave us.”

He said the composition of the task force may have come late be­cause the ministers of the various sectors needed to be in place to oversee the implementation of the 120-day agenda which are largely sectorial.

Some of the targets, like the national economic dialogue, the constitutional review process and the national educational review agenda, he said, were already in motion as he reiterated his com­mitment to fulfilling all electoral promises made to the voter.

Chairperson of the task force and Senior Presidential Advisor, Dr Valerie Sawyer, on behalf of the task force said they would give their all for the realisation of the President’s vision.

According to Dr Sawyer, each campaign promise of President Mahama was birthed with “deep thinking, painstaking calculation and consideration of various per­mutations to ensure they are viable, doable and sustainable”.

The President’s words, Dr Saw­yer said were bond with the people and woe betide anyone who stood in the way of the performance of the promises to the people.

“Sir, therefore, we pledge to use our utmost endeavours to ensure that we perform on the mandate you have given us. We’ll not fail you and we’ll not fail the people of Ghana,” she summed.

Other members of the task force are Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister for Finance; John Jinapor, Minister for Energy, Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry; Dr Dominic Ayine, Attorney General and Minister for Justice; Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education and Dzifa Abla Gomashie, Minis­ter for Tourism.

Others are George Opare Addo- Minister for Youth Development; Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Gender, Children and Social Protection; Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Health; Abdul Rashid Pelpuo, Jobs, Employment and Labour Relations; Armah-Kofi Buah, Lands and Natural Resources; Sam George, Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, and Murtala Mohammed, Environ­ment, Science and Technology.

The rest are Goosie Tanoh, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Prosper Bani, Na­tional Security Adviser, COP (Rtd) Nathan Kofi Boakye, Director of Operations, Office of the Presi­dent, Prof. Francis Dodoo, Pres­idential Adviser and Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President

