President Mahama cut sod for construction of 24-Hour Economy Model Market in Juapong

President John Dramani Mahama today cut the sod for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Model Market in Juapong, North Tongu District, marking the commencement of a transformative project aimed at boosting local commerce, creating sustainable jobs, and driving economic growth in the Volta Region.

The sod-cutting ceremony formed part of the President’s two-day ‘Resetting Ghana Tour’ of the Volta Region.

Addressing residents and stakeholders, President Mahama described the proposed facility as a modern economic centre designed to empower farmers, traders, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

He noted that beyond serving as a marketplace, the project will provide critical infrastructure for storage, processing, packaging, distribution, digital commerce, and access to financial services.

The President reaffirmed Government’s commitment to accelerating development across the Volta Region through strategic investments in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, transport, markets, and agro-industrial initiatives.

He highlighted Juapong’s strategic location and economic potential, indicating that the town is well-positioned to emerge as a key commercial and industrial destination within the region.

As part of the flagship 24-Hour Economy programme, the Juapong Model Market will be among the largest facilities under the initiative.

The project has been designated as a Category Four Market, the highest classification within the programme, reflecting its significance to the region’s economic transformation.