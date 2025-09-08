Hot!News

President Mahama to hold first media encounter of his second term

September 8, 2025
President John Dramani Mahama will host a Presidential Media Encounter on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The event is scheduled to place at The Presidency at 8:00pm.

The encounter will provide a unique platform for President Mahama to engage the Ghanaian people through the media, on pressing national issues, his Resetting Ghana Agenda, policies and ongoing projects

It will also offer an opportunity for journalists to pose questions directly to the President on a wide
range of subjects affecting the nation.

Participation will be strictly by accreditation

The Presidency looks forward to a productive and engaging session with the media

