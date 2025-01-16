President names security capos …Prosper Bani, Charles Kipo, Kofi Boakye, Razak occupy top posts

President John Dramani Mahama has made key appointments to Ghana’s national security apparatus.

The appointments are aimed at improving the country’s security infrastructure to ensure a coordinated response to emerging threats.

The appointees are Prosper Douglas Bani, a for­mer Minister of the Interior who would now be the National Security Advisor to the president.

Mr Charles Kipo DCOP Abdul-Osman Razak DCOP Nathan Kofi Boakye (Rtd) Mr Prosper Douglas Bani.

Mr Bani brings a wealth of experience in gover­nance and national security matters.

The others are DCOP Abdul-Osman Razak, Na­tional Security Coordinator, who would oversee the coordination of all security initiatives and ensure a unified approach across various agencies tasked with national security.

The rest are COP (Rtd) Nathan Kofi Boakye (Rtd), Director of Operations at the Presidency, and Charles Kipo, Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

“The appointments reflect President Mahama’s commitment to enhancing national security and en­suring the safety of citizens,” a statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson to the President said.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI