Prez Mahama calls for bold decentralization of Accountant-General’s Department to curb payroll fraud

President John Mahama has called for bold steps to decentralize the Accountant-General’s Department, arguing that the current centralized system allows ghost names and other payroll irregularities to persist.

He made the remarks while addressing participants at the Annual Conference of the African Association of Accountants-General.

He explained that the Accountant-General currently manages the salaries of workers across the country, including teachers and nurses stationed in remote districts.

According to him, the long bureaucratic process involved in reporting absentee workers creates loopholes that allow some people to continue receiving salaries even when they are no longer at post.

President Mahama cited an example from the Auditor-General’s recent report, where a deceased government employee continued to receive a salary for 36 months, even though officials of the institution attended his funeral.

He said such cases demonstrate the urgent need to decentralize payroll administration.

He added that delays in reporting absenteeism from the district level to the regional office, then to the ministry, and finally to the Accountant-General, make it possible for salaries to keep going into the accounts of individuals who have deserted their posts.

These issues, he noted, are flagged every year by the Auditor-General as cases of financial loss to the state.

President Mahama argued that the bulk of public-sector workers, teachers and nurses, operate at the district level, so it makes sense to process their salaries closer to where they work.

He suggested establishing district treasuries to handle payroll, saying this would make it easier to confirm whether workers are truly at post.

He questioned the effectiveness of the current validation system, where workers are required to confirm their presence on the job every month.

He said validation often becomes a routine process without proper checks, allowing “ghost names” to reappear on the payroll even after attempts to remove them.

President Mahama stressed the need for a stronger, more accountable payroll structure, warning that without decisive action, the country will continue to lose money through avoidable irregularities.

By: Jacob Aggrey