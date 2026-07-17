Prez Mahama reaffirms commitment to one-term mandate amid constitutional debate

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the mandate given to him by Ghanaians is for one term, adding that his administration is focused on delivering on the promises made to the people.

Speaking during his ‘Resetting Ghana Tour’ in the Volta Region on Friday, July 17, President Mahama addressed the issue of the ongoing debate over a possible third term, the President maintained that his priority is to fulfil his campaign commitments rather than speculate about another term in office.

“The people of Ghana gave me a mandate for one term, and I am working hard to meet the promises I made them,” he stated. He added that he constantly reminds his ministers to “number our days” so they remain focused on delivering results before the end of their time in office.

Mr. Mahama acknowledged that some individuals have gone to the Supreme Court to seek an interpretation of the constitutional provisions governing the tenure of the President.

He indicated that seeking the court’s interpretation is within their rights but expressed the view that the constitutional provision is already clear.

“If you ask my personal opinion, I believe it is clear. I’ve read it several times, and it says exactly what it means,” the President remarked.

He reiterated that, in his view, Ghanaians have given him one additional term and stressed that he intends to use that period to honour the trust placed in him by the electorate.

By: Jacob Aggrey