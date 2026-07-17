Prez Mahama urges Ghanaians to reduce sugar intake and avoid eating late

President John Dramani Mahama has advised Ghanaians to reduce their sugar intake and avoid eating heavy meals late at night, warning that such habits could increase the risk of diabetes and other health problems.

He gave the advice during the resetting Ghana tour of the Volta region yesterday.

Addressing residents, President Mahama said people who describe themselves as having a “sweet tooth” should be careful because excessive sugar consumption could be harmful.

“We must eat less sugar. For those of us who say we have a sweet tooth, you better be careful because it is a passport to diabetes,” he said.

The President also linked excessive sugar consumption to cancer, recounting what he learned during a visit to the Sweden Ghana Cancer Centre.

According to him, doctors explained that sugar is used in preserving tissue samples collected during biopsies because cancer cells thrive on sugar.

“I asked why they put sugar in the solution, and they said it is because cancer loves sugar. So sugar is a trigger for cancer,” he said.

He advised Ghanaians to consume sugar in moderation and also reduce their intake of carbohydrates, explaining that excess carbohydrates are converted into fat when the body does not use them for energy.

President Mahama further cautioned against eating heavy meals late at night, especially after 7 p.m.

He said foods such as banku, akple and fufu should preferably be eaten during the day rather than at night.

“For those who come home late and ask for a big bowl of akple with fetri detsi or banku, you are killing yourself slowly. Eat those meals in the afternoon. At night, have something light,” he said.

He encouraged people to finish eating by 7 p.m. and avoid going to bed immediately after meals.

Instead, he advised them to remain active for a while before sleeping, saying this would help improve digestion and support a healthier lifestyle.

By: Jacob Aggrey