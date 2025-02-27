Prioritise dualisation of Accra–Kumasi highway –Asenso-Boakye

Former Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has stressed the pressing need to prioritise the dualisation of the Accra-Kumasi highway, a project of unparalleled national importance.

“Today, due to increased congestion, frequent accidents, environmental pollution, and high vehicle operating costs, travel time between Accra and Kumasi has risen to five and half hours, severe­ly impacting national economic growth.

Of the 240km stretch from Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Yaa

Asantewaa Roundabout at Ejisu, only 100km has been dualised, with 46km under construction and 94km yet to be developed,” Mr Asen­so-Boakye revealed in a statement in Parliament yesterday.

“Roads form the backbone of Ghana’s transportation sys­tem, playing a pivotal role in the country’s socio-economic develop­ment. They facilitate trade, enhance access to healthcare and education, connect farms to markets, and ultimately contribute to economic growth and development, “he indi­cated. He said studies underscore the far-reaching benefits of road infrastructure, including improved healthcare access, increased agri­cultural productivity, and overall economic growth. Given the coun­try’s fiscal constraints and growing demand for better infrastructure, it is imperative to prioritise the com­pletion of critical road projects.

The Bantama MP further stated that the economic and social ben­efits of an improved road network justify the commitment of succes­sive administrations to completing inherited projects.

“In light of this, the recent call by the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, urging the government to prioritise the completion of inherited and ongo­ing road projects, particularly the Eastern Corridor Road, is highly commendable. Similar calls from other revered traditional leaders reinforce the urgency of this issue,” he noted.

According to him, the East­ern Corridor Road was a crucial economic route, providing a more direct link between the southern and northern parts of Ghana, adding that its completion would, therefore, significantly enhance connectivity and reduce transporta­tion costs.

“While acknowledging the importance of these road net­works, I wish to strongly appeal to the government to consider the Central Corridor, comprising the Accra-Kumasi- Offinso-Techi­man-Kintampo-Tamale-Bolgatan­ga-Paga route, with urgency for the Accra-Kumasi section.

This highway, the busiest and most economically significant in Ghana, requires immediate atten­tion the Accra-Kumasi Highway which was a vital economic corri­dor that facilitates the movement of goods and people between Gha­na’s two largest cities,” he explained.

The former Roads and High­ways Minister indicated that more than 10 million people, making up approximately 30 per cent of Gha­na’s population, reside in Accra, Kumasi, and the major towns along this 240-km stretch.

Quoting a study conducted in 2001, Mr Asenso-Boakye warned that unless critical sections of the highway was dualised, the economy would face severe disruptions.

Without urgent rehabilitation and expansion, the existing road infrastructure will not withstand the next two rainy seasons.

He noted that past interventions by some administrations on the Ac­cra- Kumasi Highway demonstrate the effectiveness of strategic road investments.

Under President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration, Mr Asen­so-Boakye stated that challenges at Nsawam, Kyebi, and Nkawkaw were effectively addressed by constructing bypasses during the reconstruction of the Accra-Kuma­si N6 highway, which brought a lot of relief to road users.

Similarly, under the erstwhile President Akufo-Addo adminis­tration, recognising the urgency, the former Roads and Highways minister said the government initi­ated the construction of four major bypasses some of which were at various stages of completion while some of progressing steadily, and form part of the broader plan to dualise the highway.

“The completion of the reha­bilitation, expansion, and mod­ernisation of this highway would significantly enhance trade, improve connectivity, reduce travel times, and support regional economic growth and integration,” he indi­cated.

