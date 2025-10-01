Prudential Bank ends 3-month Step Challenge with health walk

Prudential Bank has successfully concluded its 3-month Step Challenge, a health initiative aimed at promot­ing employee health and wellness, with a healthwalk.

The challenge, which included a mandatory health check and a step challenge, encouraged employees to prioritise their physical activity and healthy habits.

The 3-month Step Challenge, culminated in a two-hour health walk and aerobics session last Saturday covering eleven kilome­tres from the bank’s head office on Ring Road Central to Kanda Highway, through the Airport Residential Area, and back via Liberation Road, ending at the head office.

Speaking to the media after the health walk, the Head of Human Resources at Prudential Bank, Lilian Antwiwaa Asante, explained that the Step Challenge, which was a key component of the health initiative, encouraged employees to participate in a vir­tual walk from Accra to Tamale, logging 3,700 kilometers per group to promote physical activity and teamwork.

She said health initiative was expected to become an annual fixture, reflecting the bank’s long-term commitment to employee well-being, with regular health screenings and physical activity can help prevent chronic diseases and improve overall well-being.

“The Step Challenge fostered a sense of camaraderie and team­work among employees, promot­ing a positive work environment,” she said.

She said plans were underway to extend the initiative to other organisations to promote a culture of health and wellness in the corporate sector.

The Executive Head of Corpo­rate and Institutional Banking at Prudential Bank, Edward Com­mey, emphasised the importance of health awareness, particularly for prostate and breast cancer.

He said the bank prioritised serving clients with passion and energy, while also showing interest in their health and well-being.

“We are a family, and when we went on the walk, you saw how we are together now. We want to send a message out there to our clients that we are together. Team­work is what we need to serve our clients,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER

