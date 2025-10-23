Prudential Bank reiterates commitment to customer service

PRUDENTIAL Bank Limited has reiterated its commitment to enhancing customer service as part of the events commemorating this year’s International Customer Service Week.

This year’s worldwide celebration, themed Mission: Possible, emphasised the significance of customer relations in business operations.

During a lunch break with customers at the Techiman branch of the Bank in the Bono East Region yesterday, the Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Mr Bernard Gyabi, stated that as part of its customer service month celebrations, the bank intends to lower its lending interest rates to benefit customers.

“We are also reducing our rates on fees and commissions, particularly for those who conduct the majority of their business with us. We are currently in economic reset mode. Our goal is to partner and align with the government’s ongoing economic reset to enable businesses to thrive,” he said.

This initiative, he said, aligned with the government’s economic and fiscal policies to ensure that business owners also reap the benefits.

“The cedi has been appreciating significantly against foreign currencies such as the dollar, pound sterling, and euros, coupled with decreasing inflation and interest rates,” he said.

Mr Gyabi expressed that the bank values and appreciates its customers, assuring them of its commitment to providing quality service to encourage clients to continue engaging in business with the Bank.

He noted that the bank’s operations in the Techiman area over the past 12 years have experienced positive growth, urging the community to conduct business with the Bank.

“We are the leading bank in customer service, reliable and trusted. We encourage the public to have confidence that we can provide them with superior service.”

The Executive Head of Retail and Commercial Banking, Mr Ebow Quayson, highlighted some of the bank’s offerings, including digital banking and treasury bills, during a presentation. He expressed gratitude to the customers for their ongoing partnership with Prudential Bank.

A customer of the Bank, Hafsat Muhammed, praised the bank for the dedicated and high-quality service provided at the Techiman branch.

From DANIEL DZIRASAH, TECHIMAN

