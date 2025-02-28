PSGH to hold Pharma Excellence awards

The Pharmaceutical So­ciety of Ghana (PSGH) is set to hold the maiden PSGH Pharma Excellence Awards on March 21, 2025 in Accra to recognise and cele­brate the exceptional achieve­ments of corporate bodies and individuals within the pharma­ceutical industry and pharma­ceutical care health sector.

The award is also aimed at recognising the value of re­sponsible professional, business and entrepreneurial practices that improve the standards of clinical practice, provision of

healthcare, and access to medical treatment or services; identify and recognise the talented organ­isations and individuals behind the work and create an environ­ment where success is valued and commended.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra yesterday outlined that the maiden edition of the awards would convene in­dustry leaders, quality profession­als, and stakeholders to celebrate excellence in a wide array of categories, including professional practice, manufacturing, research and development, distribution and marketing, quality control, quality assurance, regulatory

affairs and compliance, corporate social responsibility, entrepre­neurship, pharmaceutical care delivery and overall leadership.

“Through these awards, exceptional individuals and teams will gain well-deserved recog­nition for their pivotal role in ensuring quality-assured products and patient-oriented pharma­ceutical care services delivery, ultimately advancing national, re­gional and global public health,” the statement said.

In all, 26 awards will be given out to deserving firms and individuals. They include OTC Brand of the Year; Pharmacy Only/POM Brand of the Year;

Most Outstanding Export-orient­ed Pharma Manufacturer of the Year and Pharma Multinational Company of the Year.

The President of the Phar­maceutical Society of Ghana, Samuel Kow Donkoh, said his outfit acknowledged remarkable contributions and unwavering dedication in the pharma sector.

“This award ceremony serves as a distinguished platform to recognise and appreciate the un­wavering dedication, innovation, and commitment of individuals and teams who have demonstrat­ed exceptional performance in upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy in

pharmaceutical products, supply chain management and pharma­ceutical care delivery services,” he stated.

Two new awards have been added to the existing awards Excellence in Pharma: Practice Research and Health Systems & Administration Excellence.

The award categories in­clude OTC Brand of the Year, Pharmacy Only/POM Brand of the Year, Most Outstanding Export-oriented Pharma Man­ufacturer of the Year, Pharma Multinational Company of the Year, Excellence in Pharma: Packaging and Excellence in Pharma: Medical Devices.

BY TIMES REPORTER