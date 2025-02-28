PSGH to hold Pharma Excellence awards
The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) is set to hold the maiden PSGH Pharma Excellence Awards on March 21, 2025 in Accra to recognise and celebrate the exceptional achievements of corporate bodies and individuals within the pharmaceutical industry and pharmaceutical care health sector.
The award is also aimed at recognising the value of responsible professional, business and entrepreneurial practices that improve the standards of clinical practice, provision of
healthcare, and access to medical treatment or services; identify and recognise the talented organisations and individuals behind the work and create an environment where success is valued and commended.
A statement issued by the organisers in Accra yesterday outlined that the maiden edition of the awards would convene industry leaders, quality professionals, and stakeholders to celebrate excellence in a wide array of categories, including professional practice, manufacturing, research and development, distribution and marketing, quality control, quality assurance, regulatory
affairs and compliance, corporate social responsibility, entrepreneurship, pharmaceutical care delivery and overall leadership.
“Through these awards, exceptional individuals and teams will gain well-deserved recognition for their pivotal role in ensuring quality-assured products and patient-oriented pharmaceutical care services delivery, ultimately advancing national, regional and global public health,” the statement said.
In all, 26 awards will be given out to deserving firms and individuals. They include OTC Brand of the Year; Pharmacy Only/POM Brand of the Year;
Most Outstanding Export-oriented Pharma Manufacturer of the Year and Pharma Multinational Company of the Year.
The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Samuel Kow Donkoh, said his outfit acknowledged remarkable contributions and unwavering dedication in the pharma sector.
“This award ceremony serves as a distinguished platform to recognise and appreciate the unwavering dedication, innovation, and commitment of individuals and teams who have demonstrated exceptional performance in upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy in
pharmaceutical products, supply chain management and pharmaceutical care delivery services,” he stated.
Two new awards have been added to the existing awards Excellence in Pharma: Practice Research and Health Systems & Administration Excellence.
The award categories include OTC Brand of the Year, Pharmacy Only/POM Brand of the Year, Most Outstanding Export-oriented Pharma Manufacturer of the Year, Pharma Multinational Company of the Year, Excellence in Pharma: Packaging and Excellence in Pharma: Medical Devices.
BY TIMES REPORTER