Queensland floods: Highway cut off as Australian disaster worsens

Australian author­ities are scrambling to help isolated commu­nities in Queensland after a flooding emergency forced thousands of evacuations, cut power to homes and washed away sections of a vital highway.

The flooding has claimed a woman’s life and caused havoc across the state’s north, with residents in Townsville, Ingham, and Cardwell among the hardest hit.

“Record” downpours are set to continue, authorities say, with parts of the region already experiencing almost 1.3m (4.2ft) of rain since Saturday, causing rivers and reservoirs to over­flow.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – who was briefed about the response efforts on Monday – said that the disaster had brought out “the best of Australians”.

“I’ve seen Australians helping one another in their time of need,” he wrote on X, adding that the “threat from floodwaters” would persist in affected areas for days.

Efforts to assist the hardest-hit areas have been hindered by flood damage to parts of the Bruce High­way – the main thoroughfare stretching 1,673km (1039 miles) from the state’s south.

This included the partial collapse of a bridge that could add an extra 700 km to driving routes and slow down the delivery of critical supplies, the Queensland Trucking Association told the ABC.

Queensland’s Premier David Cris­afulli offered his condolences to the “tight-knit” town of Ingham, after a 63-year-old woman died when a State Emergency Service (SES) dinghy capsized during a rescue attempt on Sunday.

“We are deeply sorry for their loss,” he told reporters on Monday.

Crisafulli also urged all residents lo­cated in the so-called “black-zone” of the floods – which includes six Towns­ville suburbs – to not return home, due to the ongoing threat posed by the nearby Ross River.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said the area had received six months of rainfall in three days.

About 2,000 homes could be inundated as water levels rise before their expected peak on Tuesday, the Townsville Local Disaster Manage­ment Group warned.

—BBC