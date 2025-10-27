Ras Mubarak criticizes education minister over hairstyle rules

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has criticized the Education Minister’s defense of hairstyle restrictions in schools, describing the policy as misplaced.

In a post on social media, Mr. Mubarak questioned how keeping students’ hair short contributes to national development or prevents corruption among future leaders.

“How does keeping kids’ hair short stop them from growing to be double-salary takers or corrupt politicians?. Schools should be focusing on civics, patriotism, and community service. That’s a more effective way to shape students’ values and behaviours,” he wrote.

He lamented what he called the “nauseating corruption in public service,” the “lack of accountability,” and the “complete breakdown of patriotism,” stressing that education policies should tackle these deeper issues rather than outward appearances.

Mr. Mubarak urged the Ministry of Education to shift its focus toward improving the quality of teaching and learning.

He suggested encouraging students to take interest in Science and Mathematics through competitions and award programs, improving the welfare of teachers, and ensuring effective supervision especially in rural areas.

He called for more attention to civics education and the creation of safe and supportive learning environments for children.

According to him, these measures are what truly mold students into disciplined, patriotic, and responsible citizens, not strict hairstyle rules.

“Substance over perfunctory gestures in our educational system,” he concluded.

By: Jacob Aggrey