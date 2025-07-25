 Rashford joins Barcelona on loan

Barcelona have signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has joined on a deal until the end of next season.

The striker scored 138 goals for the Red Devils, but found himself left out of the team by manager Ruben Amorim.

As a result, earlier this year he signed for Aston Villa on loan, making 10 appearances for the Mid­lands club.

Talks between Barcelona and Manchester United moved quickly in the last week, with a deal agreed in general over the weekend.

The striker flew to the Spanish city on Sunday, and passed his medical with the club on Monday.

Rashford’s deal will see him join Barcelona for the whole of next season, and includes an option for the Spanish side to buy the striker for £30.3m.

Playing for Barcelona has been Rashford’s preferred option since he said in December he was ready for a new challenge, after being dropped by United’s head coach, Ruben Amorim.

The move will be Rashford’s second back-to-back loan spell, after he spent six-months with Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

He is the first English player to sign for Barcelo­na since Gary Lineker in 1986.—BBC