Saudi Arabia fires Renard 2 months before World Cup

SAUDI Arabia fired head coach Hervé Renard on Friday, less than two months before the World Cup.

RMC Sport first reported that Renard had been sacked, with the Frenchman confirming the report to AFP.

The 57-year-old Renard returned in 2024 for a second stint at the helm of the Green Falcons, having previously led the country to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

In Qatar, Renard was in charge as Saudi Arabia defeated eventual champions Argentina 2-1 in a historic group-stage stunner.

Renard then left to take over the French women’s national team at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics before returning to Saudi Arabia for a second time.

The news of Renard’s departure comes just three days after ESPN reported that Matt Crocker was leaving his job as U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director to take up a similar role with the Saudi Arabia soccer federation.

Saudi Arabia will play in Group H with Spain, Cape Verde, and Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup.

Its opening match will be against Uruguay on June 15. –AP

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