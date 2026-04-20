French Open prize money to increase by 9.5%

Prize money at this year’s French Open will increase by 9.5 per cent, with the largest rises directed towards the qualifying competition and the early rounds.

The singles’ champions will each take home 2.8m euros (£2.44m) – an increase of 9.8 per cent.

There will be nearly 13 per cent more prize money for the qualifying rounds, and main draw first-round losers will receive 87,000 euros (£75,700) – an increase of 11.5 per cent.

Players are currently campaigning for greater prize money at the Grand Slams, plus a contribution to their welfare benefits.

The percentage increase offered by the French Tennis Federation (FFT) is nearly twice as high as last year, but does not match the rise given in the past year by the US Open and the Australian Open.

The women’s world number five Jessica Pegula is one of the players at the forefront of the campaign for a greater contribution from the Slams.

Speaking to BBC Sport at Indian Wells last month, the American acknowledged recent improvements, but argued it would help to spread the increased rewards more widely.

“I do think the US Open stepped up a lot in that aspect,” Pegula said.

“But even in that case all the money went towards the end of the tournament and what we’re looking for is how we help the ecosystem of the sport and maybe that’s spreading it out in the lower rounds a little bit more evenly.

“There are a lot of people that are trying to survive so I think it’s helping seeing them contribute to that and not just solely to the person that wins the tournament.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has promised there will be no expansion of cameras in player areas at Roland Garros this year.

Iga Swiatek said players were being watched “like animals in the zoo” at January’s Australian Open.

Coco Gauff called for more privacy after being caught on camera smashing her racquet at Melbourne Park, and Pegula described the constant filming as an “invasion of privacy”.

“The broadcasters want to know more about players – it’s true,” Mauresmo said at the news conference in Paris.

Some players will also be happy to know they will be allowed to wear approved fitness trackers for the first time at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were all asked to remove devices before matches at the Australian Open, but a trial has now been agreed which will extend to Wimbledon and the US Open.

One tradition which will remain at Roland Garros for at least another year is line judges.

The other three Grand Slams have introduced electronic line calling (ELC) in recent years, and it has been mandatory on the ATP Tour since 2025.

The tournament has been slated from May 8 to June 7, 2026. –BBC

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q