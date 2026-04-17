30 female coaches to benefit from CAF Licence C Coaching Course

FIFA in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association’s Women’s Football Development Desk is set to enrol 30 female coaches into the Women’s Development Programme: Coach Education Scholarships for all Women CAF License C Coaching Course.

The programme, which aligns with the GFA Women’s Football Strategy, has the objective of increasing the number of qualified female coaches working in the game.

The FIFA Coach Education Scholarship for Groups is a key FIFA Women’s Development Programme that supports two of FIFA Women’s Football Strategy pillars – ‘Develop and Grow’ and ‘Educate and Empower.

According to the programme schedule, the first module will be from May 18–27, with the second module slated for July 6-15.

The course will be held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The programme is also aimed at reducing the financial barrier to coaching by providing assistance towards course fees and will bring further support from GFA in regards to development.

Eligibility is based on all females actively involved in the game and willingness to pass on knowledge and work to continue developing the women’s game in Ghana.