Real Madrid legend quits

Raul Gonzalez has stepped down as manager of Real Madrid’s B-team just days after the club confirmed that Xabi Alonso will replace Carlo Ancelot­ti at the end of the season.

The departure ends a sev­en-year journey for Raul in the club’s youth setup, where he rose through the ranks after beginning his coaching career in 2018 with Cadete B, Madrid’s under-15 team.

He was soon promoted to manage the B-team, known as Castilla, although he also led the club’s under-19 side to UEFA Youth League glory in 2020.

Raul, who scored 323 goals in 741 appearances for Madrid be­tween 1994 and 2010, confirmed his decision to move via a person­al statement on Instagram.

The 47-year-old wrote: ‘As of today, I have informed Real Ma­drid of my decision to bring my time serving the Club to an end.

‘It has been seven seasons during which I have enjoyed the great passion I’ve had for football since I was a child. I’m certain that these years have helped me grow both as a professional and as a person.

‘I thank the club of my life for the opportunity it has given me throughout these years.

‘And I want to express my gratitude to all the employees of this institution and to every­one who is part of Real Madrid, because they have all shown me support and affection, and have helped me carry out one of the most beautiful roles in this sport: sharing my experience and knowl­edge with the younger players, watching them grow as people and as athletes.

‘I will proudly enjoy the suc­cesses achieved by each of the boys I have coached, and all of them take with them my affection and gratitude for everything I have experienced.

‘A new chapter in my life now begins away from this Club, with the reassurance that one day I will return to what has always been my home.

‘Thank you all. Hala Madrid!’

An official club statement then added: ‘Real Madrid CF announces that Raul has informed the club of his decision to end his time as coach of our youth team.

‘It has been a source of pride for Real Madrid to have one of the greatest legends in our history and in world football as our coach and trainer of our youth system.

According to AS, Raul’s exit was driven by his frustration at being overlooked for a more senior role first in 2021 when Zinedine Zidane departed, and now again with Alon­so’s appointment.

Raul leaves after guiding Castilla to a solid 2024-25 campaign, in which they lost just eight of their 38 league matches.

Alvaro Arbeloa, who currently coaches the Juvenil A team, is ex­pected to step up and replace Raul at Castilla next season.-DailyMail