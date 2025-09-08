 Recklessness on display!

The issues of reckless behaviour of our youth riding motor bikes during funerals as well as having fun holidays needs to be checked.

Most of these behaviours of the youth sometimes lead to their untimely deaths bring­ing untold hardships to their families.

Our cameras on Saturday caught this motor rider with three other pillion riders instead of one, riding on top speed between the Amasaman-Pokuase stretch of the road.

We are by this publication appealing to the Ghana Police, MTTD and other law enforce­ment agencies to crake the whip and restore sanity on our roads.

